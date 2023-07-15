The Chinese troops besieging the Indian outpost in Galwan Valley, in Ladakh, retreated further today, according to a spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry.

HT This Day: July 16, 1962 -- Chinese retreat further in Galwan Valley

As a result of this withdrawal, the pressure on the outpost has lessened somewhat. The Chinese withdrew 200 yards from the outpost yesterday after the Indian commander had warned that his men would have to open fire if they did not retreat.

The spokesman was not in a position to say what distance the Chinese withdrew today. He said, however, that the situation in the Valley had eased.

Today’s development has strengthened the hope in official circles that there will be no clash and that the Chinese will completely withdraw from there, soon. A clash seemed imminent when the Chinese came 15 yards within the Indian post on Friday. The Indian warning, it is felt, has had a salutary effect.

PM is happy

PTI adds Prime Minister Nehru said at Tumkur, Mysore, today he was glad the Chinese forces surrounding the Indian post in the Galwan valley had withdrawn to some extent-200 yards.

“I hope they will withdraw completely,” he added.

Talking to newsmen who had asked him if he had any comments to make on the latest situation on the frontier with China, he said that first of all, these border posts in the very high altitudes of the Himalayas are very difficult and require men of great courage and determination to man them.”

“On the one hand,” Mr Nehru said, “we do not wish to promote in any way a conflict-a shooting conflict. On the other hand, we cannot permit foreign forces to push us about. Therefore, our people there (at the check-post) have stuck to their position in accordance with our directions, and I am glad that the Chinese forces have withdrawn to some extent. I hope they will withdraw completely.”

Earlier, addressing a mammoth public meeting in the compound of the local Government High School, Mr Nehru referring to the situation on the frontier said: “You may have heard recently, a the last few days, of troubles on our frontiers where we have had some difficulties with Chinese forces. Our forces have stood up to a difficult situation courageously and with determination.

Tribute to Army

“I want to tell you that all over the Himalayas today our Army, which comes from the north and the south, is guarding our frontiers and guarding them at great heights-16,000 and 17,000 ft. The army men are living there on the high mountains in snow and slushy conditions but doing their duty by guarding our frontiers. They are guarding India and it is in the interest of every citizen that the soil of our motherland whether in the north or in the south should be defended. A country which cannot defend its sacred soil has lost its vigour and is doomed.

