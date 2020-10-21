Chinese vaccine at $60, US to resume Oxford trial, health card in India: Covid-19 vaccine latest updates

india

Oct 21, 2020

With the UK government going for human challenger trial to quicken the pace of rolling out an effective Covid-19 vaccine, the race among countries to immune its nationals has been hotting up.

Here are the latest developments from across the world:

Chinese vaccine at $60

A city in China’s Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents, as China broadens an emergency use programme to people in non-priority groups, Reuters reported.

Residents aged between 18 and 59 in the city of Shaoxing, who are not in priority groups, can apply online for inoculation. It did not name the vaccine, say when inoculation would start or how many doses would be offered.

Shaoxing residents that choose to be inoculated will need to give reasons for wanting the vaccine on their applications and will be charged 400 yuan ($60) for two doses, with an additional inoculation fee of 28 yuan per dose, the city said.

US likely to resume Oxford trial

The United States will give its nod to resume the trial for Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine which was stopped in the country in September after the pharma company admitted adverse effect on two participants. The trial in other countries including India, the UK, Brazil resumed after a brief pause. But it was halted in the US so far.

Health card will be used in India, but not mandatory

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emphasising on IT-based delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, it has been decided that health card ID under the National Digital Health Mission will be used to make vaccines available to all Indians. But the health ministry has clarified that it will not be mandatory. Other digital IDs will be used in case people don’t have health card.

