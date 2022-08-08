Chirag Paswan dares Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to contest polls on his own

The man who the JD-U accused of playing a key role in downsizing it in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, LJP (Ramvilas Paswan) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan has now dared chief minister Nitish Kumar to fight an election on his own at least once if he had faith in his work.

“Talking about the Chirag model with an eye on something else is not right. Chirag model is nothing but a reflection of public sentiment. Why don’t they say what is the Chirag model and who prepared it. If they have to settle scores with the BJP they should go straight and do it, not use Chirag’s name. Why cannot Nitish Kumar talk clearly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi? He should not try to hide behind the Chirag model to cover up his inefficiency. The Chirag model is the model of only one person - late Ram Vilas Paswan,” said the Jamui MP, who had earlier too indicated that Nitish Kumar may switch sides once again.

On Monday before leaving for Saran, where 13 people lost their lives due to a hooch tragedy, Chirag said that if JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh felt that a conspiracy was hatched against Nitish Kumar in 2020, he should have had the courage to name the conspirators and stop bargaining politics.

“The media also asked, but he did not answer. Why is he afraid? Does he want to float any story once the chair is confirmed for Nitish Kumar on the other side? This is the fear Nitish Kumar has been using for his own gain, which has helped him remain CM for 17 years without having the numbers on his own even once. If there was a conspiracy and the JD-U knew it, why did Nitish Kumar then become CM at their mercy despite being relegated to third position? I openly say that I fought to cut JD-U to size as the people were fed up with the government’s policies. This is what opposition parties do and should be done. Different parties fight election not to help one another, but to defeat and win,” he added.

Chirag said that “chopping and changing for the chair” was in line with Nitish Kumar’s thoughts, and for that he could use anyone. “He came to power against ‘Jungle Raj’ and in 2015 formed the government with them and later ditched them to join hands with the BJP despite vowing never to join hands with them. So, his actions are always contradictory to his words, as he values his chair, and not principles,” he added.

Taking a dig at JD-U Parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, whose Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) had also contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly election independently, Chirag said that even that was a Chirag model. “Nitish Kumar should be wary of the destructive models sitting next to him. He needs to be wary of people who have gnawed at his party from within like termites, not outsiders,” he added.

The LJP leader said that what Nitish Kumar was doing was something only he could do, as he was adept at it for his survival. “He always looks for crutches to hold on to the CM’s chair. That is his ultimate objective and for that he has humiliated senior leaders like George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and others. Even Upendra Kushwaha was axed from the party. Nitish Kumar has been CM five times but not even once on his own. I fought elections on my own in 2020 and got 6% votes. He should also show that courage at least once and see if he is able to get even as much as I got,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON