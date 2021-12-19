Chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder's daughter back on Twitter, tells why she left

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder was among the 13 defence personnel who lost their lives in the unfortunate copter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8. As his family members performed the last rites, the exceptional bravery of his daughter Aashna Lidder was noticed and lauded. It came to be known that the 17-year-old has written a poem book 'In Search of a Title', the foreword of which was written by General Bipin Rawat, who also lost his life in the chopper crash. Lidder was reportedly trolled for her political ideology and on the day of her father's last rites, she deactivated her Twitter account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several political leaders including Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Karti Chidambaram slammed the trolling. On Saturday, Aashna Lidder was back on Twitter and said that she had deactivated her Twitter on her own, to spend time with family, away from any distraction. "Gratitude surges through me as I thank the nation for mourning the loss of my father with us... The biggest consolation I have is it, isn't my loss alone, it's our loss. Had de-activated my Twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction," she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, Priyanka Chaturvedi replied with her tweet, "Wish you strength and courage! Shine on. Happy to see you back on Twitter..!"

Her father was the hero and best friend, Aashna said as she bade a tearful adieu to Brigadier Lidder. She also expressed happiness and gratitude that she got to spend 17 years of her life with her father. "I am going to be 17. So, he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It is a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator," Aashna had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON