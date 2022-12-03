'Chori karke achha laga lekin…': Thief's confession in Chhattisgarh goes viral. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 03, 2022 07:45 AM IST

In the viral video, the thief told Durg Superintendent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava that he regretted stealing and spent ₹10,000 to feed strays and cattle and also distributed blankets among the poor.

Durg SP Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogating the thief who claimed he regretted after stealing.(Screenshot from viral video)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The video of a thief being interrogated at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg has gone viral as the thief claimed he spent all the money that he got by feeding strays and cattle. The thief claimed to have distributed blankets among the poor as well. In the video, Durg Suprindent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogated the thief while other police officers present in the room burst into laughter listening to the replies.

The video was originally shared on social media by Bhilai Times. Journalist Shubhankar Mishra also tweeted the video to which many social media users reacted, calling the thief 'Robinhood', 'Krantikari chor' etc.

"Chori karke achha laga (I felt good after stealing)," the thief told the SP adding that he regretted it later. As the cop asked him the reason, he said later he realised that it was wrong. Those present in the room laughed.

"How much did you get?" the cop asked him. He said he got 10,000 and distributed it among the poor. He said he spent the money to aid the poor and the strays in the cold.

Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

viral video thief
