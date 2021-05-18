Chorus grows against physical swearing-in of Kerala cabinet

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswom on Monday joined the chorus of voices urging the Pinarayi Vijayan government to hold its upcoming swearing-in ceremony virtually amid a relentless surge in Covid-19 cases across the state.

The state government, however, decided to go ahead with the ceremony physically on May 20.

In a Facebook post, Viswom, a Rajya Sabha MP wrote: “We have to set an example. We have to make it simple in view of the prevailing situation. This will only add to the goodwill of the new government.”

While the state is under a strict lockdown till May 23, hectic arrangements are underway for the oath-taking ceremony this week. A makeshift gallery will be set up at Central Stadium. As per the latest plan, at least 500 invitees are expected to attend the function. However, workers at the stadium claimed that they have been asked to make arrangements for 750 guests.

“We have strictly limited the number of invitees to 500. Five hundred is not a huge number in a stadium which has a capacity of 40,000. And all participants will have to carry Covid-free certificates obtained in the preceding 48 hours,” Vijayan said later on Monday. The chief minister added that the “historic victory” called for a celebration but that it would be a limited one due to the prevailing Covid situation.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the government to shift the ceremony to a virtual platform. “The government’s oath-taking ceremony should be done virtually to give a message to the people,” IMA said, adding that the lackadaisical approach during the assembly elections resulted in a big surge in virus cases.

‘Shadow Cabinet’, a voluntary organisation fighting for propriety in public life, also urged the government to limit its invitees to 14 ministers and conduct a simple ceremony.

“The state’s public debt and guarantees have overgrown its capacity. It will be ideal for the government to limit ministers and limit extravaganza,” John Joseph, an office-bearer of Shadow Cabinet, said.

The chief minister, however, allayed apprehensions, saying: “You don’t have to worry on that count. There won’t be any rush.”

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to comment on the developments.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) finalised its power-sharing pact for the Cabinet and announced that the CPI(M) will have 12 ministerial berths, CPI four and Kerala Congress ( Mani) and Janata Dal (Secular) one berth each. Four other smaller parties with single MLAs will get berths on rotational basis: the first two will become ministers for 30 months and the remaining two will be elevated in the next 30 months.

“As the LDF got an overwhelming majority from all sections, we decided to give representation to all sections. The talks were fruitful,” LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said.

From the CPI(M), besides health minister K K Shailaja who is likely to retain her portfolio, all other ministers will be new-comers. “The party really wants to give a fresh look to the new ministry which came to power after breaking the four-decade-old norm of alternating government after five years. We will rise up to their expectations,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

During the assembly elections to the 140-member House, the LDF secured 99 seats and the United Democratic Front 41 seats.

