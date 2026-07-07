'Chose to remain silent as...': Champat Rai's first remark on Ram Temple donation row

VHP leader Champat Rai, who recently resigned from the post of Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust general secretary after allegations of theft in Ram Temple donation surfaced, broke his silence on the issue.

The Ram Temple Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as general secretary and Anil Mishra as trustee. (PTI File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to X, Rai posted a handwritten letter on X, claiming that he had so far chosen to remain silent on the Ram Temple donation row “as per the wishes of the trust”.

“There has been much speculation regarding the theft that occurred during the counting of donations from the donation box at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex since June 6, 2026, and I have personally faced various unfair allegations. I chose to remain silent because, as per the Trust's wishes, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) submitted its preliminary report for verification. That report has now been made public,” he said the letter written in Hindi.

Rai urged everyone to wait for the SIT's final decision, saying that “appropriate responses” should be given “only after the investigation is completed”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Although the report was initially confidential, everyone should wait for the SIT's final decision. After the investigation is completed, appropriate responses should be given to all the misinformation and misconceptions being spread. The truth will come out in due course,” Rai added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Although the report was initially confidential, everyone should wait for the SIT's final decision. After the investigation is completed, appropriate responses should be given to all the misinformation and misconceptions being spread. The truth will come out in due course,” Rai added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I have been serving in Ayodhya through the organisation since October 1991. My public life of about 45 years has always been like an open book, wherever I have worked. I respectfully bow before the truth,” he further said.

Changes in motion

The Ram Temple Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as general secretary and Anil Mishra as trustee, removed administrator Gopal Rao, and announced a three-member panel to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) as it sought to restore its image following swirling allegations of theft in donations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The SIT’s preliminary report identified eight individuals against whom the trust filed cases, leading to arrests. Following the report, general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned on moral grounds, which were accepted by the trust. Additionally, the trust decided to remove Gopal Nagarakatte from the list of special invitee members,” a statement by the trust in Hindi said.

The meeting at the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya – which was attended in person by seven members of the trust – and virtually by two others – began around 3.15pm and concluded by 6.30pm.

Champat Rai and Anil Mishra didn’t attend the meeting.

The trust also announced the formation of a three-member committee to identify a CEO, comprising Justice (retired) Permod Kohli, retired army lieutenant general Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is the biggest fallout so far of the allegations of irregularities in donations to the Ram Temple that surfaced last month and have had deep religious and political ramifications, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are expected early next year.