Christmas without curbs but Covid worry still looms due to China spike: Top 10

Christmas this year is being celebrated without restrictions in India. Yet, Covid worry still looms with China witnessing a massive spike in cases. About one fifth of the population in the country - hit by resurgence of the virus - is believed to have contracted the virus in the last month of 2022. BF.7 - an Omicron subvariant - is said to be driving the surge. While millions are affected in the neighbouring country, authorities is India have advised caution. No curbs are in place but reminders on wearing of masks and following Covid protocol are being sent.

Here are ten developments to know:

1) India on Saturday brought back mandatory RT-PCR tests rule for travelers coming from China, Thailand, Japan, Singapore and South Korea with a huge China spike catching the world’s attention. If passengers travelling from these countries show Covid symptoms, they will be put under quarantine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. RT-PCR is tagged as one of the most reliable tests for coronavirus.

2) A fresh advisory was also sent to states by the Centre on ensuring that medical oxygen is available at all times. Many nations learnt their lessons over two years of pandemic when there was a shortage of medical oxygen and hospitals were under pressure, dealing with high caseload.

3) Many experts are of the view that tough restrictions are not needed in India at this point of time.

4) On Friday, in the central government advisory, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the states to ensure that Covid rules were followed in crowded places amid festive celebrations.

5) "Considering the upcoming festive season and new year celebrations, there is need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize risk of increase in transmission of the disease by maintaining and strengthening focus on test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, i.e. use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene and adherence to physical distancing," the letter read.

6) States have also been told to hold mock drills to take stock of preparedness. A countrywide mock drill at hospitals is planned for Tuesday.

7) Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week reminded that Covid is not over yet at a high-level meeting. He is expected to talk about the current situation in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio address on Sunday.

8) Meanwhile, China registered zero new deaths, its National Health Commission was cited as stating by news agency Reuters. This despite visuals emerging on social media about horrific conditions at hospitals that are unable to deal with the caseload.

9) Crematoriums and ICUs are packed, reports have said, as the country that saw first cases of coronavirus in the world in 2019 yet again struggles to tackle the spread.

10) It is yet to be seen if the China surge lead to more worldwide curbs while the global economy is already set for a grim outlook in 2023 amid recession fears.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul. ...view detail