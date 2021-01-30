Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1

On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021, which is likely to bring about some changes in prices of commodities. Apart from that, some new rules are coming into effect from February 1 as part of the ongoing unlocking process amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is all you need to know:

Cinema halls, swimming pools

According to the home ministry's latest unlocking guideline, swimming pools will open for all from February 1. So far, pools only for the training of sportspersons were allowed to open. Since swimming session generally begins from March-April, the new rule will take time to come into effect but the permission has been granted.

Cinema halls have also been allowed to increase their capacity from February 1. Now they are allowed to function only at 50 per cent capacity.

Schools reopening

> Schools in Gujarat will reopen for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 1.

> Karnataka will resume full-day classes for the students of class 9, 10 from February 1.

> Educational institutes in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for classes 10 and 12 from February 1.

> Meghalaya will resume classes of higher education institutes from February 1.

> Telangana will also reopen schools and colleges, private colleges from February 1.

> Himachal Pradesh will reopen classes for 5 and 8 to 12 from February 1.

Mumbai local trains

Mumbai local trains will resume services for all from February 1 with time restrictions. The general public will be allowed to travel before 7am, between 12 noon and 4pm and after 9pm.

Voter card

From February 1, all voters will be able to download their digital voter ID card if their mobile number of linked with the Election Commission.

No PNB transaction at Non-EMV machines

Punjab National Bank has informed its customers that it will be restricting both financial and non-financial transactions from non-EMV TM machines from February 1. Non-EMV ATMs are those which reads data through magnetic strips and do not hold the ATM card during the transaction.