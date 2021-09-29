Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CISF detains passenger carrying gold paste worth 42 Lakh inside rectum at Imphal airport
india news

CISF detains passenger carrying gold paste worth 42 Lakh inside rectum at Imphal airport

A total of four packets of gold were recovered from the man who was later detained by the security force. (Representational Image)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday seized gold paste weighing over 900 grams and valued at 42 lakh from a passenger at the Imphal airport, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. A total of four packets of gold were recovered from the man who was later detained by the security force, the Livehindustan report said.

During inspection, CISF sub-inspector B noticed the man was hiding something inside him, the report quoted a police official as saying.

The passenger, identified as Mohammad Sharif - a resident of Kozhikode - was later detained at the Imphal airport. He was scheduled to take a flight from Imphal to Delhi.

The security forces took him for questioning to the security hold area, however, they could not get a response from him. The man was later taken for a medical examination of his lower body.

The medical examination revealed concealed metallic items inside his body cavity, Livehindustan reported.

Before this, the CISF had detected four gold bars weighing about 300 gm worth approximately 14 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during pre-embarkation security check and passenger was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the case.

The troops of the paramilitary force detected the gold bars at about 5.15am on September 23 during pre-embarkation security check through X-BIS machine at domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport.

The gold bars were seized from the possession of an Indian passenger identified as Abdul Majid Mohammed Vtaniya, who arrived from Riyadh Via Doha by Qatar Airways flight and further bound for Ahmedabad by Vistara Airlines flight.

