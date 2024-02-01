CISF joins Delhi Police to monitor security at Parliament entrance

The Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday jointly manned the security at the gates of the Parliament complex, which opened for the Budget session, officials familiar with the matter said, adding this was the first time CISF personnel were deployed on the premises. Security personnel deployed near Parliament House complex on Wednesday. (PTI)

The access control and frisking of visitors entering the complex was done by the Delhi Police and the Parliament Security Service — an in-house security agency of Parliament — till last session.

While the Centre is yet to hand over the security of the complex to any paramilitary force, officials said around 140 CISF personnel, who have been deployed at Parliament since January 23, conducted the security checks in assistance with the Delhi Police at different gates. The CISF personnel were brought in after a massive security breach during the Winter session on December 13 last year.

“All forces jointly managed the security on Wednesday. The MHA [ministry of home affairs] is yet to issue an order to hand the security to any specific force. The 140 CISF personnel are part of the security set up familiarisation exercise. They assisted Delhi Police in the security checks,” an official aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity. “For now, the security set up is almost the same, except for the addition of the 140 CISF personnel, more security personnel on the roads outside, and more Delhi Police officers at each gate checking the identity of visitors.”

Currently, around 1,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and around 1,600 from the CRPF are posted for Parliament security.

The MHA on December 20 directed the CISF to conduct a security survey against the backdrop of a massive security breach at the high security complex. A detailed security survey is conducted by the force before taking over the security of any building, site, or installation.

On December 13, two men walked through three layers of security with smoke canisters concealed in their shoes, vaulted into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and sprayed smoke inside the chambers from the public gallery during Zero Hour.