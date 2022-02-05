Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Citizens can't be so intolerant: Kerala HC on PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificate
india news

Citizens can't be so intolerant: Kerala HC on PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificate

The division bench observed that the photograph is only an effort by the government to motivate people to get vaccinated. 
A soft copy of the Covid-19 vaccine certificate with PM Modi's photo. (Hindustan Times/ File)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Kerala high court has dismissed an appeal against PM Modi's photograph on Covid-19 vaccination certificates and said citizens should not be so intolerant that they can not withstand printing of the photograph of the Prime Minister on a certificate. The petitioner has moved a division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly challenging a single judge's rejection of the plea. The division bench too dismissed the appeal and said it failed to understand how the photograph interferes with the fundamental rights of the appellant.

The division bench observed that the photograph is aimed at drawing the attention of the citizens and to motivate them to get vaccinated.

In our considered opinion, the printing of a photograph, or inscriptions contained in the certificate would not interfere with the fundamental rights of appellant since the photograph and the inscriptions are made apparently with the intention of gathering the attention of the citizens at large and to motivate the citizens to come forward for the administration of the vaccine. In our view, such an action was required from the side of the government of India since Covid-19 vaccination was not made compulsory and therefore, in order to protect the larger interest of the community as such, motivation in order to instil confidence in the public was largely required."

RELATED STORIES

The division bench noted that a citizen is not entitled to ask the Centre to remove PM Modi's photograph from the certificate exercising rights under Article 19 as such a claim is never a fundamental right.

"In our considered view, it would never interfere with the freedom o speech and expression guaranteed to a citizen within the framework of the Constitution of India. The rights guaranteed thereunder cannot be treated so wafer-thin and so peripheral and hence citizens cannot be intolerant to the extent that they cannot withstand printing of the photograph of the Prime Minister in a certificate," the court observed.

A single bench of the High Court had on December 21, last year dismissed the earlier petition, saying it was "frivolous", filed with "ulterior motives". The single bench imposed a cost of 1 lakh on the petitioner which the division bench has reduced to 25,000.

The petitioner had contended that the certificate was a private space with personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

(With inputs from PTI, LiveLaw)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP