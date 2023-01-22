Civic apathy: Fazullaganj residents protest against open manholes

LUCKNOW Fazullaganj residents are up in arms as despite multiple complaints, civic authorities have failed to fix the broken caps of as many as 17 manholes in the area. These manholes, according to locals, pose a threat to the safety of children playing on streets and commuters, particularly during the night time. For those unfamiliar with Fazullaganj roads, taking extra caution while passing through the area is a necessity as open manholes can lead to fatal accidents.

On Sunday, several people staged a peaceful protest against the civic apathy and demanded concerned authorities to take immediate action. “There is a serious danger, especially for children and passers-by. Despite complaints to the executive engineer of the municipal corporation zone 3, the problem has not been solved yet,” said Mamta Tripathi, president of Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan that led the protest. “Several accidents take place here on a regular basis but the authorities are probably waiting for something big to happen before taking action. Recently, a child fell into the drain with a bicycle due to a broken drain slab in Preeti Nagar,” she added.

Another resident Anil Kumar in Yash Nagar colony of Fazullaganj, said, “Due to these manholes, commuting has become unsafe at night as even the street light don’t work sometimes. The locals have a slight idea of the locations of the manholes but strangers often sustain injuries.”

Raising a similar concern, local MLA Neeraj Bora has also written a letter to concerned authorities. “The condition of Sant Kabir Nagar in Fazullaganj is no different as manhole caps remain broken here as well for several months now,” said area residents.

This is not the first time that the residents of Fazullaganj have complained about civic issues in the area. People from the area have continuously accused the authorities of the sheer ignorance towards them. Previously, in July 2022, the death of over 90 pigs due to African Swine fever triggered panic among residents. Back then, several pictures of garbage lying in the open were brought to the attention of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Subsequently, Fazullaganj resident experienced flooding during the rainy season due to its low-lying terrain and lack of sewer connections, which allowed water to enter homes. In the past, the area has also been linked to reports of dengue and various other illnesses.

When asked on the issue, Puneej Ojha, executive engineer, Municipal Corporation Zone 3, asserted that this is outside the purview of his division and instead falls under the purview of the Jal Kal department. “I have received the complaints on WhatsApp but this is outside of my purview. If I had been authorised to do so, I would have already resolved these civic issues.”