Civic body draws up 900cr estimate to fix drainage system to check flooding

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) on Wednesday drew up a rough estimate of ₹900 crore to complete remaining works of primary and secondary drains in the city to prevent rain-related floods in the future, adding to piling expenditures the city corporation claims to have spent at least in recent years.

“Work on 51km of primary drains and 38km of secondary drains should be taken up immediately. The BBMP Special Commissioner has been instructed to prepare the DPR (detailed project report) for this project which would cost ₹900 crore. Special grants would be provided for this and instructions have been issued for speedy completion of the works without disturbing the general public,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Data from successive BBMP budgets shows that the civic body draws up elaborate plans for storm water drains (SWDs) or Raja Kaluves, secondary and tertiary drains each year that has so far proved to be counterintuitive to its purpose of preventing floods in Bengaluru.

Bommai said there were around 842 Raja Kaluves in Bengaluru of which the works for 415 kms were completed. In 2019, approval was given for 75 km of which 40 km will be completed and another 30 km will be completed by January end.

Interestingly, the BBMP got a grant of ₹1,054.87 crore in 2014-15 which the centre had approved under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) for the “comprehensive development” of SWD of which the BBMP provided ₹320.76 crore.

“Under ‘JNNURM’ grants a sum of ₹1,054.87 crore has been approved by the central government for comprehensive development of SWD in new zones. The BBMP has provided ₹320.76 crore in the budget,” according to the 2014-15 BBMP budget.

The BBMP and other civic agencies in Bengaluru have a reputation of making tall promises with each budget, earmarking crore, but with little to show for on ground. Similarly, in 2016-17, the BBMP earmarked ₹300 crore for SWD that includes works to “rejuvenate and construct the primary drain of 415.50 km and 426.50 km of secondary drains connecting these valleys.”

The successive or preceding years have been no different as the state government and civic bodies continue to show hundreds and thousands of crore in expenditure for SWD, lake rejuvenation, laying of roads and other public infrastructure that is often seen to be of poor quality or non-existent.

Bommai himself had said during the monsoon session of the state legislature in September that the state government had spent over ₹20,000 crore for road-related works in Bengaluru alone over the last five years. “There are 94 critical spots which need to be rectified. I have obtained details on this. I have instructed completion of these works within 2 months,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said he was taking steps to find a permanent solution -- a promise made by several before him. He added that strict orders had been given to the civic body officials to clear encroachments on lakes and SWDs.

“About 2626 encroached structures have been identified on Raja Kaluves of which 1,480 have been cleared. Legal action has been initiated for eviction of 714 structures. The operation would be carried out without causing inconvenience for the poor by giving them time, while big builders would be acted on immediately,” Bommai said.