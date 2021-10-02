Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Civilian killed in suspected terror attack in Srinagar
india news

Civilian killed in suspected terror attack in Srinagar

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Security personnel arrive near the site where a man was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Karanagar area of Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)
By HT Correspondent and PTI

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another sustained injuries in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday, after suspected terrorists opened fire in two separate incidents, police said.

Suspected terrorists also hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district, but it missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss, an official added.

According to the police, the first incident took place around 5.30 pm at Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area, when the suspected terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal.

“He had received grievous gunshot injuries in this incident. The injured was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the case has been registered a case in this regard and area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.

In the second incident, at about 8 pm, suspected terrorists shot at another person, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, at SD Colony Batamaloo in Srinagar.

Dar received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, an official told news agency PTI.

