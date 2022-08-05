Civilian killed, jawan hurt in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam dist

A civilian succumbed to his injuries that he sustained during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

The civilian was identified as Manzoor Lone of Redwani area in Kulgam. A jawan, who also suffered injuries in the encounter, is undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. Kiran Singh is jawan of the Indian Army's 1RR.

Police said a search operation initiated earlier had concluded.

The incident comes a day after a migrant labourer from Bihar was killed after terrorists hurled a grenade in Pulwama district. Two other labourers were also in

