Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Civilian shot at in Kashmir: Police
india news

Civilian shot at in Kashmir: Police

A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.
A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment. (ANI file)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.

Police identified the civilian as Farooq Ahmad Shiekh. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

“Terrorist fired upon one civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of Shopian. He got injury in leg and has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable,” tweeted J&K police on Wednesday.

The attack comes a day after unidentified terrorists shot and killed 36-year-old school teacher Rajini Bala in neighbouring Kulgam district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP