CJI bats for International Arbitration Center in Hyderabad

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said he spoke to the Chief Justice of Singapore for establishing an International Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad as the city is geographically well connected with the world, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The Chief Justice who is currently staying at Telangana Raj Bhavan suggested that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao provide support in terms of necessary infrastructure for the proposed facility in its initial stages during an informal conversation.

“I spoke to the Chief Justice of Singapore. He wants some assistance from India about matters related to artificial intelligence and how the Supreme Court is using it. I requested him to help us establish the International Arbitration Centre because the world's best arbitration centre is in Singapore to which he agreed,” the CJI said.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has shown a proven track record in providing neutral arbitration services to the global business community. The SIAC arbitration awards have been enforced by the courts of Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Thailand, UK, US and Vietnam.

CJI Ramana said during the next arbitration conference in August he will personally speak to the Singapore CJI on the issue. He also pointed out that most companies go to either London or Singapore to settle their disputes while Hyderabad is centrally located and well connected to the Gulf, European and Asian countries.

“Sometime in August there is a conference on arbitration. I don't know the location. It is subject to the pandemic conditions whether it is physical or virtual. We both are participating. If we physically meet we can explain better, otherwise I can interact with him. He promised that he would extend all his support,” CJI further explained.