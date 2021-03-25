CJI Bobde designates Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Wednesday designated the second most senior judge NV Ramana as his successor, putting an end to all speculation around the nomination of the next CJI.

According to people familiar with the development, CJI Bobde sent his letter to the union law ministry on Wednesday, exactly a month before his retirement. Justice Bobde retires on April 23 and justice Ramana will take the helm as the 48th CJI the next day.

The law ministry , on Friday requested CJI Bobde to designate his successor in accordance with the memorandum of procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges in the Supreme Court.

As per the memorandum of procedure, appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, considered fit to hold the office. It mentions that the law minister, at the appropriate time, would seek the recommendation of the outgoing CJI for the appointment of the next CJI.

It is only when “there is any doubt about the fitness of the senior-most judge to hold the office of the Chief Justice of India”, that the MoP provides, a consultation with other judges as envisaged would be made for appointment of the next CJI.

It further states: “After receipt of the recommendation of the CJI, the law minister will put up the recommendation to the prime minister who will advise the President in the matter of appointment.”

This, though is usually a formality, which means Ramana, 63, will be the next CJI. He will serve till August 26, 2022.

The speculations around appointment of justice Ramana as the next CJI ensued in the wake of a formal complaint against him by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who accused the senior judge of influencing the state high court and stalling investigations into the Amaravati land scam case in which the judge’s daughters were also being probed. Jagan contended in a letter to the CJI that the Andhra Pradesh high court was being used to “destabilise and topple my democratically elected government”.

While Jagan submitted a sworn statement in the form of an affidavit after it was asked of him by the CJI for initiating the inquiry, justice Ramana also submitted his statement before the in-house panel in response to the allegations.

On Wednesday, the top court closed this inquiry, giving a clean chit to justice Ramana in the episode and clearing the deck for his appointment as the next CJI.

A statement posted on the SC website said: “A complaint dated October 6, 2020 sent by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to the Supreme Court was dealt with under the in-house procedure and the same, on due consideration, stands dismissed. It be noted that all the matters dealt with under the In-House Procedure being strictly confidential in nature, are not liable to be made public”.

People in the know of developments told HT that the inquiry was closed on Tuesday following which CJI Bobde sent his recommendation to the law ministry for designating justice Ramana as his successor a day after.