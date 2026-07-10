'Ye de dena… CJI ko': Drama in Supreme Court as petitioner uses cuss words, 'orders' bench to take action

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Supreme Court on Friday when a petitioner, appearing in person, said he is “ordering” the bench to order registration of an FIR against a Lucknow police officer.

After the dramatic scenes, the Supreme Court bench took the case on its merits and passed an order. (HT File)

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The petitioner, identified as Prabal Pratap, addressed the dual judge bench of justice KV Vishwanath and justice Alok Aradhe as “judicial servant” and claimed that he was “sovereign”. He was arguing a petition challenging an Allahabad high court order.

“Mister judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar Lucknow,” the petitioner said in a video going viral on social media.

Justice Vishwanath, clearly taken aback by the petitioner’s behaviour, asked the petitioner, “You are ordering us?”

“I am sovereign,” he replied.

The situation became even more tense inside the courtroom when the petitioner flung what appeared to be case papers into the air and abused the court.

“Ye de dena CJI ko (give this to the CJI),” he said while using cuss words as he was being taken away by court officers.

Court orders no action

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{{^usCountry}} Even after the dramatic scenes, the Supreme Court bench took the case on its merits and passed an order, in which the justices made it clear that they would not initiate any action against the petitioner for his derogatory behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after the dramatic scenes, the Supreme Court bench took the case on its merits and passed an order, in which the justices made it clear that they would not initiate any action against the petitioner for his derogatory behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

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“We, considering the condition of the petitioner, do not propose to take any action against him,” the bench stated in the order.

The court also said that, after reviewing the records and the merits of the case, it found no grounds to intervene.

“The special leave petition is accordingly dismissed. All pending applications for permission to appear and argue in person and permission to file petition(s) shall also stand disposed of,” the order further stated.

Drama in the Supreme Court

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This comes months after an advocate tried to hurl a shoe at the chief justice of India, BR Gavai, during court proceedings in October last year.

71-year-old advocate named Rakesh Kishore attempted the shoe hurl over the CJI’s “Vishnu” remarks while hearing a case.

Consequently, the Bar Council of India suspended the lawyer from practice as an officer of the court.