CJI clarifies a day after ‘cockroaches’ remark: ‘Youth have respect for me, I see them as pillars of a developed India’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday sought to clear the air around his “youngsters like cockroaches” remark, saying that his oral observations were misquoted, and that his criticism was aimed specifically at those who entered professions such as the Bar (legal profession) using fake or bogus degrees.

On Friday, CJI Kant raised concerns over the number of lawyers allegedly possessing fake law degrees.(PTI/File Photo)

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On Friday, CJI Kant had raised concerns over the number of lawyers allegedly possessing fake law degrees. He said there were already enough "parasites" in society targeting the judiciary and others, and that lawyers should not align themselves with such elements.

His comments referring to “unemployed youngsters” as being like “cockroaches” sparked controversy, particularly among young people across the country.

CJI issues clarification on ‘youngsters like cockroaches’ remark

Clarifying his remarks, CJI Kant said a section of the media had misquoted his observations and presented them as criticism of the country's youth.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions, and hence they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJI also said that he is proud of the country’s youth and considers them the “pillars of a developed India”, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJI also said that he is proud of the country’s youth and considers them the “pillars of a developed India”, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too, see them as the pillars of a developed India.” What sparked the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too, see them as the pillars of a developed India.” What sparked the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comments came during a hearing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey seeking contempt proceedings against the Delhi high court for the alleged delay in implementing Supreme Court guidelines on the designation of senior advocates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments came during a hearing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey seeking contempt proceedings against the Delhi high court for the alleged delay in implementing Supreme Court guidelines on the designation of senior advocates. {{/usCountry}}

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CJI Kant strongly criticised what he described as increasing, unnecessary attacks on the judiciary and the legal system. He said some unemployed youngsters later become “media, social media, RTI activists and other activists” and start targeting institutions.

“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI observed during the hearing of a plea relating to the conferment of senior advocate designation, as per an earlier HT report.

The bench declined to hear the plea and strongly disapproved of the petitioner's conduct. It observed that senior advocate designation is a distinction “conferred” by the court and not something that should be pursued through legal action.

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A visibly displeased CJI also referred to the language allegedly used by the petitioner on Facebook and warned that such behaviour did not meet the standards expected of legal professionals.

“Let people understand the kind of language you are using on Facebook. I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession,” he said.

CJI on ‘parasites in society’

The court also said that there were already “parasites” in society attacking institutions and questioned whether the petitioner wanted to himself with them.

“There are already parasites in society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them?” the bench remarked.

During the hearing, the court also raised concerns over the rising number of lawyers allegedly holding fake or doubtful degrees and said issue needed investigation.

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“Thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes with serious doubts about their degrees. CBI needs to do something,” CJI Kant observed.

As the hearing continued, the petitioner apologised before the court and requested permission to withdraw the plea. The bench later allowed the petition to be withdrawn.

With inputs from agencies

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