CJI Lalit’s last working day today, proceedings to be live-streamed

The Supreme Court will live stream the proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Monday as it will be his last working day. CJI Lalit will be superannuating on November 8, which is a court holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ceremonial bench will assemble in the post-lunch session of the top court at 2 pm and will also comprise Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi. Going by the convention of the ceremonial bench, the outgoing chief justice of India shares the bench with his successor while members of the bar and senior law officers of the government bid him farewell. A notice issued by the Supreme Court said, “Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Chief Justice’s Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on November 07, 2022, shall be live streamed on the website of the Supreme Court of India”. For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court had on August 26 live streamed proceedings of the ceremonial bench of then CJI N V Ramana, which was his last working day in the top court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From September 27, the top court started live streaming proceedings of the Constitution benches through its webcast channel and YouTube. More than eight lakh viewers have watched the proceedings.

On September 27, 2018, a bench headed by then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered a landmark judgment on a live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance.

It said that as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases that are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench should be live-streamed.

The top court had said sensitive cases such as those dealing with matrimonial disputes or sexual assault should not be live-streamed.