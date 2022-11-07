CJI Lalit says leaving with sense of accomplishment, over to Justice Chandrachud

Outgoing Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Monday said he is leaving with a sense of accomplishment, accompanied by a feeling of satisfaction as he walked out of the Supreme Court for the last time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have practised here for 37 years. But I have never seen two Constitution benches sitting simultaneously. But under my tenure, on a particular day, three Constitutional benches were hearing matters at the same time," the outgoing CJI said.

According to tweets shared by LiveLaw, CJI Lalit said that while taking oath he had promised to try to have one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year. "Every SC judge must have equal opportunity to be a part of a Constitution Bench," he added.

“My journey in this court began in Court 1. I came here to mention a case I was appearing in before CJI YV Chandrachud. My journey now ends here, where I am passing on the baton to Justice DY Chandrachud.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Chandrachud will be sworn-in as the CJI on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremonial bench hearing, CJI-designate Chadrachud said his predecessor was one of the few people who were called to the Bench directly from the Bar. Promising that there would be a sense of continuity, the CJI-designate said, "His reforms will indeed stand the test of time. His sobriety has added dignity to the office. Thank you."

Additional solicitor general SV Raju said it was a pleasure to argue before him. "Even if the order was adverse, we did not feel any wrong was done," he said.

Speaking on the CJI's brief tenure, senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta said, “Your Lordship has shown that short is beautiful. You have shown what is the majesty of court. Justice was not only done but seen to be done under you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first case before the Bench is a transfer petition arising out of a domestic violence complaint. Counsel says, "I am deeply obliged and honoured to be the lawyer opening this bench today."

After clearing the Board, CJI Lalit says "That was all the cases before me."

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, President of Supreme Court Bar Association, gifts CJI Lalit a memorabilia signed by the members of the Bar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON