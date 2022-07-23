CJI Ramana says he wanted to join 'active politics, but…’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday said he was keen on joining active politics, “but destiny had a different thing in store” for him. The CJI, however, said he never regretted being a judge, Live Law reported.

Ramana, delivering the inaugural lecture instituted in the memory of Justice Satya Brata Sinha in Ranchi, "I was keen on joining active politics, but destiny desired otherwise. The decision to give up something for which I had worked so hard was not easy at all."

"On a personal note, yes, the opportunity to serve as a Judge came with tremendous challenges but I have never regretted a single day. It is definitely not a service but a calling", he said.

Ramana also said he was born in a family of farmers in a village. Passing Class 10 was considered a great achievement. After obtaining a BSc degree, he finally ended up with a degree in law. "I began my practice in a magistrate court in Vijayawada for a few months. Encouraged by my father, I moved to Hyderabad to begin my practice in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. It was definitely a leap of faith for me," he said.

The CJI said over the years, he built his career and life around people. But after joining the bench, one has to give up his social connections.

The CJI also stressed that it becomes a challenge to accept the false narrative surrounding the supposed easy life of a judge.

"There exists a misconception in the minds of the people that Judges stay in ultimate comfort, work only from 10 am to 4 pm and enjoy their holidays. Such a narrative is untrue. When false narratives are created about the supposed easy life led by judges, it is difficult to swallow," Ramana said.

He also highlighted that these days, there is an increasing number of physical attacks on judges.

"Can you imagine, a judge who has served on the bench for decades, putting hardened criminals behind the bar, once he retires, loses all the protection that came with the tenure? Judges have to live in the same society as the people that they have convicted, without any security or assurance of safety," the CJI pointed out.

