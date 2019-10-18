CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor

e-paper
CJI Ranjan Gogoi has written to the Centre recommending justice SA Bobde as his successor

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:17 IST
Bhadra Sinha
Hindustan times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court.(HT PHOTO)
         

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is likely to take over as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) after Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recommended him as his successor to the Centre on Friday, people familiar with the development said.

Justice Bobde, 63, who is likely to be sworn in on November 18 - a day after Chief Justice Gogoi retires - is the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Gogoi has stuck to convention by recommending his name to the law ministry for the presidential order. As in previous years, Gogoi has sent his recommendation a month before demitting office.

Justice Bobde will, as Chief Justice of India, have a tenure of a little over 18 months.

Justice Bobde was elevated to the Supreme Court in April 2012 after serving as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court. A native of Maharashtra, Justice Bobde studied law at Nagpur University and practised law at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Bobde was elevated to the high court as an additional judge in March 2000.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 10:55 IST

