CJI seeks written nod from collegium in SC

In an unprecedented move, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit has initiated a proposal for the appointment of four new judges in the Supreme Court by seeking written consent of his fellow judges in the collegium, according to people aware of the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The names recommended by justice Lalit to the four other members of the collegium are Punjab & Haryana high court chief justice Ravi Shankar Jha, Patna high court chief justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur high court chief justice PV Sanjay Kumar, and senior advocate KV Viswanathan.

As a matter of convention, the collegium members — the first five judges of the Supreme Court — sign the resolutions in person after zeroing in on the names that are to be recommended to the Union government for appointment.

However, this time, CJI Lalit wrote to the collegium members, requesting them to accord their consent to the four names since the last meeting of the collegium, scheduled for September 30, could not take place due to the unavailability of one of the judges. The court broke for the Dussehra vacation the next day and will now reopen only on October 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: A good start by CJI Lalit

Apart from CJI Lalit, the collegium currently comprises justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, SA Nazeer, and KM Joseph.

People familiar with the matter said that justice Lalit’s letter was received by the other four judges in the collegium on Saturday. The letter pointed out that all four names being proposed by the CJI were deliberated upon in the previous meetings of the collegium, and the records of the judicial performances of the potential names have also been circulated to the collegium members.

The people cited above added that apart from justice Lalit, another collegium member has given his consent to the appointment of four new judges in the top court while two other collegium members have asked for some more time to respond.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, the top court is short of five judges out of its sanctioned strength of 34. Last week, the justice Lalit-headed collegium made one recommendation for appointment to the top court. Bombay high court chief justice Dipankar Dutta’s name was proposed for elevation.

CJI Lalit demits office on November 8, and he will be succeeded by justice Chandrachud. The government notification for the appointment of justice Chandrachud as the next CJI is expected later this month.

Of the four names proposed by justice Lalit, former additional solicitor general and senior advocate Viswanathan will go on to become the CJI if his name is endorsed by the collegium members and also cleared by the government. He will take the helm from justice JB Pardiwala in August 2030, and may have a tenure of about nine months as the CJI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: No differences among judges over new way of listing of cases: CJI

If elevated, justices Jha and Karol will demit office in 2026 while justice Kumar will retire from the top court in 2028. A Supreme Court judge retires at the age of 65.

Through a resolution dated September 28, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended names of three high court judges for elevation as chief justices of the Orissa, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir high courts. It also recommended the transfer of two high court chief justices and three judges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utkarsh Anand Utkarsh Anand is Legal Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on law, judiciary and governance.