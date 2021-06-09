Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CJI writes emotional letter to Class 5 girl

Lidwina Joseph, a Class 5 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrissur, sent a handwritten letter to the CJI on May 20.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Touched by the gesture, CJI Ramana responded to the girl recently.(ANI Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana sent a heartening response to a 10-year-old girl from Kerala, who recently wrote to him in appreciation of the Supreme Court’s intervention to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

Lidwina Joseph, a Class 5 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrissur, sent a handwritten letter to the CJI on May 20. In the letter, sent in the form of a scroll, Joseph brought up her concerns regarding the pandemic and said she was “very proud and happy” that the apex court initiated effective steps in reducing Covid-19 fatalities.

“From the newspaper I understood that your honourable court have intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in fight against Covid-19. I am happy and feel proud your honourable court have moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court have initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and death rate in our country especially in Delhi. I thank you your Honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy,” said Joseph in the letter.

She also enclosed a coloured illustration with her scroll, which depicted a judge hammering the virus with his gavel, with the Trcicolour, and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the background. Touched by the gesture, CJI Ramana responded to the girl recently. Along with a letter that praised the girl for keeping track of news and events across the country, CJI also sent her a signed copy of the Constitution.

“I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of pandemic. I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building. With best wishes and blessings for your all-round success,” stated CJI Ramana’s letter.

