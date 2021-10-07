Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CJI-led Supreme Court bench hears Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
india news

CJI-led Supreme Court bench hears Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A vehicle was set ablaze after violence broke out during the farmers’ protest in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (HT Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people were killed after farmers' protests turned violent in the Uttar Pradesh district over the weekend. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana is hearing the matter.

On October 3, a group of farmers was coming back after holding a protest against the Centre's three farm laws when a jeep ran over them, leading to the death of four cultivators. Four others were killed in the ensuing violence, according to the police, including a journalist.

The farmers have alleged that the Union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra's son was sitting in the car when it ran over protesters. However, the Union minister has denied any involvement in the violence and claims that his son was not even present at the site. Some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident,' Ajay Mishra has claimed.

The hearing comes as the opposition parties have been demanding justice for the families of the deceased farmers. Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she will continue to fight for justice for the victims of the violence. "Justice is a right in a democracy and justice is not served yet," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Every eyewitness has identified MoS Home's son and had said that he was involved in the matter. The Union minister needs to resign to ensure an unbiased investigation," Priyanka Gandhi added.

After being detained for days, Priyanka Gandhi met the families of the deceased farmers on Wednesday. She is scheduled to meet the remaining families on Thursday. "All the affected families I met yesterday only demanded justice. The police force was used to stop the Opposition leaders but not to arrest the accused," Priyanka Gandhi also said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police is investigating the matter and a case has been registered against Ashish Mishra.

The Uttar Pradesh police has also registered an FIR against Priyanka Gandhi and 11 others for "disturbing peace" in the state as they were trying to visit the district, a day after the violence.

supreme court lakhimpur kheri
