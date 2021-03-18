Home / India News / CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know
CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know

A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has made the final push for the collegium to make its first recommendation of a judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court during his 14-month tenure. Here is all you need to know about the push just over a month before his retirement:

• A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court.

• The deliberation could not come to a conclusion, HT reported.

• The other judges in the five-member collegium, headed by Bobde, are justices NV Ramana, Rohinton F Nariman, Uday U Lalit, and AM Khanwilkar.

Also Read | Anti-Sikh riots case: SC to hear bail plea of Sajjan Kumar today

• The discussion took place on a list of at least five names, drawn up by Bobde, from among chief justices and senior judges of the high courts.

• The views of the other four senior-most judges in the collegium were sought by Bobde, and no name was finalised for elevation.

• Another meeting has been scheduled after next week, HT reported.

• Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.

