Anti-Sikh riots case: SC to hear bail plea of Sajjan Kumar today
New Delhi The Supreme Court will hear the bail application filed by 74-year-old former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, on Thursday. Kumar is convicted to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear Kumar’s bail application.
Kumar in his bail application had contended before the apex court that he has been in jail since December 2018 and had lost almost around 8-10 kilograms since then. Kumar, who is the main accused in a case was found guilty on December 17, 2018, by a Delhi court and was sentenced to life imprisonment. ANI
