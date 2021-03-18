IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anti-Sikh riots case: SC to hear bail plea of Sajjan Kumar today
Sajjan Kumar (HT File)
Sajjan Kumar (HT File)
chandigarh news

Anti-Sikh riots case: SC to hear bail plea of Sajjan Kumar today

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, will hear Kumar’s bail application
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:17 AM IST

New Delhi The Supreme Court will hear the bail application filed by 74-year-old former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, on Thursday. Kumar is convicted to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear Kumar’s bail application.

Kumar in his bail application had contended before the apex court that he has been in jail since December 2018 and had lost almost around 8-10 kilograms since then. Kumar, who is the main accused in a case was found guilty on December 17, 2018, by a Delhi court and was sentenced to life imprisonment. ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Navjot Kaur with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Navjot Kaur with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu.
chandigarh news

Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur appointed All India Jat Mahasabha’s state women wing chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The All India Jat Mahasabha (AIJM) on Wednesday appointed former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, as president of its women wing in Punjab
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state’s infection tally rose to 2.03 lakh, while 35 more fatalities took the toll to 6,172. There are 27 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 283 are on oxygen support, as per the medical bulletin. (HT photo)
The state’s infection tally rose to 2.03 lakh, while 35 more fatalities took the toll to 6,172. There are 27 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 283 are on oxygen support, as per the medical bulletin. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 2,000 daily cases after nearly 6 months

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/amritsar/patiala/bathinda
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The coronavirus surge continued in Punjab on Wednesday with 2,039 new infections and 35 more people succumbing to the pathogen, the health department said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three pistols, six magazines, 46 cartridges and a car bearing fake number plate were seized from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Three pistols, six magazines, 46 cartridges and a car bearing fake number plate were seized from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

4 shooters arrested with arms, ammunition in SBS Nagar

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Were planning to kills three people at behest of an NRI, gangster Tejinder Singh Teja, who is currently in Bathinda jail arranged three weapons and cartridges for accused to execute the murders, say police
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a Punjab Police officer during a countrywide inoculation drive in Patiala Wednesday (PTI)
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a Punjab Police officer during a countrywide inoculation drive in Patiala Wednesday (PTI)
chandigarh news

Focus back on Punjab’s high death rate, worries mount

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The state’s Case Fatality Rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%; Maharashtra and Sikkim are next to the state ar 2.2 %
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Green Tribunal disbands its committee monitoring pollution in Ghaggar river
National Green Tribunal disbands its committee monitoring pollution in Ghaggar river
chandigarh news

National Green Tribunal disbands its committee monitoring pollution in Ghaggar river

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Tribunal directs administrative heads of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to take over the task, says oversight by its panel ‘cannot be a permanent feature’
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of seized heroin.
A file photo of seized heroin.
chandigarh news

9kg heroin recovered in Amritsar, cross-border smuggler arrested

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
7kg contraband concealed in a tractor’s empty battery found from across barbed fence near the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 40-minute meeting was held at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan village near Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT photo)
The 40-minute meeting was held at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan village near Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Capt, Sidhu bond over tea, discuss latter’s return to Punjab cabinet

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The two leaders discussed the contours of the cricketer-turned-politician’s return to the state cabinet, and the likely portfolio, but no time-frame was finalised, according to sources in the know of the discussion at the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajjan Kumar (HT File)
Sajjan Kumar (HT File)
chandigarh news

Anti-Sikh riots case: SC to hear bail plea of Sajjan Kumar today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:17 AM IST
A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, will hear Kumar’s bail application
READ FULL STORY
Close
A proposal to reconstitute the committee is also pending with the Centre for around a year now.
A proposal to reconstitute the committee is also pending with the Centre for around a year now.
chandigarh news

Home minister’s advisory panel for Chandigarh hasn’t met since 2017

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST
It is the apex institution for direct interface between Chandigarh’s elected representatives and the Union government
READ FULL STORY
Close
A revenue expenditure of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>599.74 crore for the 2021-22 financial year was recommended by the board of finance. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A revenue expenditure of 599.74 crore for the 2021-22 financial year was recommended by the board of finance. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University’s 2021-22 budget remains unapproved

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:43 AM IST
After the budget is approved by the board of finance, it is placed before the governing body, but its term lapsed last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was reported on March 18, 2020. (HT File Photo)
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was reported on March 18, 2020. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s fight against pandemic fraught with lapses

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 AM IST
In the year gone by, UT administration’s counter measures lacked in terms of coordination and robust response
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 23-year-old man’s body was recovered from the woods in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district. (Representational photo)
The 23-year-old man’s body was recovered from the woods in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Missing Panchkula hospital staffer found dead in Ambala

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The victim’s father alleged that his son was murdered by the relatives of a girl with whom he was having an affair and some old rivals
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district has been reporting 100+ cases for the past eight days. (HT Photo)
The district has been reporting 100+ cases for the past eight days. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Mohali records 222 Covid cases, highest since September wave

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Mohali district on Wednesday reported 222 fresh cases of Covid-19, highest in the past six months, which took the tally to 22,440 and the number of active cases to 1,575
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traveller being sampled for Covid-19 at the ISBT, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A traveller being sampled for Covid-19 at the ISBT, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid tally goes past 200 after six months

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Prime Minister identified Chandigarh as one of the 12 states and UTs with “districts of concern” because of the steady rate of increase in cases this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the Haryana government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per UGC regulations, chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities. (HT FILE)
The Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the Haryana government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per UGC regulations, chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Sports varsity Bill likely to cause furore in Haryana assembly

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 reintroduced in the Haryana assembly on Wednesday has the potential to cause furore in the assembly on Thursday when it comes up for discussion
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP