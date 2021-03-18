CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has made the final push for the collegium to make its first recommendation of a judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court during his 14-month tenure. Here is all you need to know about the push just over a month before his retirement:
• A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court.
• The deliberation could not come to a conclusion, HT reported.
• The other judges in the five-member collegium, headed by Bobde, are justices NV Ramana, Rohinton F Nariman, Uday U Lalit, and AM Khanwilkar.
• The discussion took place on a list of at least five names, drawn up by Bobde, from among chief justices and senior judges of the high courts.
• The views of the other four senior-most judges in the collegium were sought by Bobde, and no name was finalised for elevation.
• Another meeting has been scheduled after next week, HT reported.
• Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.
- According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.
