Abhijeet Dipke takes jibe at cops after Gwalior man made to clean 3,400 kiss marks from car

Cockroach Janta Party found Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the viral Gwalior incident where a man was charged with a fine of ₹5,000 after his car was found covered in 3,400 lipstick kiss marks.

Taking to social media, Dipke took a sarcastic dig at the police and stated that the a sticker of rapist Ram Rahim should have been put on the car instead. (Reuters/PTI)

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Taking to social media, Dipke took a sarcastic dig at the police and stated that the a sticker of rape convict Ram Rahim should have been put on the car instead.

Also Read | ‘Tera bhi number aayega’: Dipke jokes Saurav Das next in line to get beaten up after ‘assault’ on other members

"Should’ve put up a Ram Rahim sticker instead," the CJP founder wrote on X and his Instagram story.

Dipke's comment added a political angle to an otherwise bizarre viral incident, with his remark appearing to question the priorities behind the police action.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP founder's remark also came on the same day Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was temporarily released for the 17th time from jail. The rapist walked out of Rohtak’s high-security Sunaria jail early on Tuesday after being granted a 21-day furlough. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP founder's remark also came on the same day Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was temporarily released for the 17th time from jail. The rapist walked out of Rohtak’s high-security Sunaria jail early on Tuesday after being granted a 21-day furlough. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of prison on 21-day furlough

What happened in Gwailor?

A man was issued a challan for ₹5,500 by Gwalior police after he was caught performing a stunt in a car covered by 3,400 lipstick kiss marks. As per the driver, the marks were created by his partner.

Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told local media that his girlfriend did it as a part of a “foreign trend” and social media stunt. However, the couple was not aware that it was illegal.

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Also Read | Gwalior car's kiss marks, tinted glass, loud silencers: Which violations can invite trouble for Delhi-NCR motorists

As per reports, the man was charged for "modifying the vehicle." Sikarwar was also taken to the local police station, fined under the Motor Vehicles Act and was made to wipe off the lipstick marks from his car.