'Not just BJP, another party thinks...': CJP takes dig at 'total buffoons', Congress leader hits out

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday claimed that an ecosystem was “activated” to denounce its founder Abhijeet Dipke as the outfit leads another big protest.

CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka targeted a “self-declared liberal ecosystem”. (ANI)

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CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka targeted a “self-declared liberal ecosystem”, with Das referring to the section as part of “another party” besides the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, Ranka alleged that the so-called ecosystem was questioning Abhijeet Dipke’s actions and the fact that he was able to “capture the imagination of millions of Indians after a long time”.

Although neither CJP leader named the party, Ranka's post drew a response from Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh. He claimed that CJP workers, after being detained in Assam, declined the Congress’ assistance because the “Aam Aadmi Party asked them not to”.

The row comes a day after a massive CJP-led protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What led to the row?

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Ranka said, “An entire ‘self-declared liberal’ ecosystem has been activated to denounce Abhijeet Dipke and the fact that he has been able to capture the imagination of millions of Indians after a LONG LONG time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Ranka said, “An entire ‘self-declared liberal’ ecosystem has been activated to denounce Abhijeet Dipke and the fact that he has been able to capture the imagination of millions of Indians after a LONG LONG time.” {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed that the “hilarious part” was that this group was operating only on X yet still considering itself the sole defender of democracy.

Responding to Ranka's post, Das called the situation a “very big problem”. He alleged that a section of people, apart from the BJP, belonging to another party, believe that only they have the responsibility of ‘saving India, saving constitution’. He labelled them “self-declared liberals” and “self-declared thekedars” of the constitution.

“It’s a very salty ecosystem, acting worse than the BJP’s ecosystem sometimes. They must realise that they can’t divide and rule through such tactics. Their massive failures over the years have led us to this moment where the young have to show the way,” he added.

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Describing the group as “total buffoons”, Das said they “should just zip it on us and focus on how to support the young.”

However, neither Das nor Ranka named the party.

Congress reacts

Reacting to Ranka's post, Congress leader Reetam Singh said, “Ashutosh, till now I had restrained myself, but let me unveil your conspiracy and sense of false pride.”

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Singh claimed that Congress workers had helped secure the release of CJP members, including Ranka, when they were detained in Assam. However, he alleged that the CJP leaders “categorically refused” to hold even a courtesy meeting with Congress leaders because “the Aam Aadmi Party asked them not to”.

“You asked us to stay out of it. And that it is an Aam Aadmi Party initiative. So please stop your false charade. We know how you sidelined Neha Bora in the Jantar Mantar 1.0 protests, and when even the Left chose to engage with our Leader Rahul Gandhi Ji. You decided you will not engage under direct instructions of Arvind Kejriwal,” he wrote.

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Singh described CJP as “a people's movement” and urged its members to keep it “civil and issue-centric”. He added, “The cause is bigger than a political party. Stop using CJP to create a false relaunch of Arvind Kejriwal and make it all about yourself.”

“CJP is a decentralised movement. There is no one Supreme Leader or his hierarchy. We all are equals. That is why people support it,” Singh wrote.

Responding to Singh's remarks, Das said, “World doesn’t revolve around ur party. Get over it.”

AAP reacts to Ranka’s post

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also responded to Ranka's remarks, saying that the section of the “liberal ecosystem” was making the mistake of shifting the country from one instance of ‘hero worship’ to another.

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“Let there be space for all voices. That’s what Liberals stand for,” he said.