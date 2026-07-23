CJP calls nationwide protest tomorrow against 'police brutality' on students, shares guidelines

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday, July 24, urging supporters, student unions and civil society groups to hold peaceful demonstrations across districts in solidarity with those it claims were victims of police brutality during recent protests.

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter shouts slogans at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (AFP)

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In a poster shared on social media, the CJP urged people across the country to join the protest under the call, “Every District. One Day. One Demand.”

Follow CJP protest LIVE updates here.

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{{^usCountry}} The party has asked supporters to organise peaceful demonstrations in every district and stand in solidarity with those it says were subjected to police action. It has urged participants to gather at designated locations and read out the students' demands before the assembled crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party has asked supporters to organise peaceful demonstrations in every district and stand in solidarity with those it says were subjected to police action. It has urged participants to gather at designated locations and read out the students' demands before the assembled crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP has shared a standard operating procedure (SOP), campaign material and a memorandum template for organisers. It has asked local organisers to coordinate with student unions and other organisations, obtain the necessary permissions, and ensure peaceful conduct of the protests.

What are the guidelines?

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The party has also asked organisers to read out the students' demands, express solidarity with those allegedly affected by police brutality, and submit a memorandum to the concerned district authorities after the demonstration.

The nationwide call comes amid the party's ongoing agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other demands.

The announcement also comes as the Centre has renewed its offer to hold talks with the CJP. According to sources, the government is likely to convene a meeting of floor leaders to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue amid the continuing youth protests in the national capital. The Centre has reportedly told Opposition parties that it is willing to hold a discussion without preconditions such as demands for resignations.

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Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reiterated that the government was open to dialogue with the CJP.

"Yes, we are ready to talk with CJP," Nadda said, adding that the party could meet him either at his official residence or office.

However, the CJP has maintained that any talks should take place at or near Jantar Mantar, where its protest is underway, and has rejected the government's proposed venue.

(With inputs from ANI)