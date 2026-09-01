CJP tells Supreme Court it's withdrawing September 5 India Gate march

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the outfit is withdrawing it’s September 5 march call in view of the Centre’s assurance in the court and the subsequent orders to be issued by the court.

CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to media at Supreme Court premises (ANI/File)

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“As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order,” Das told the court.

On August 24, the CJP had announced a peaceful march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5 over the government’s failure to honour its July 25 commitments.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Centre committed to honour assurances given to CJP to provide compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, told the court that bereaved families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide will be compensated within three months.

The Centre also urged the Supreme Court to use its powers to close all FIRs against NEET protesters between July 20-July 25 across the country, a day after moving an application in the court for the same.

Delhi Police on Monday evening told the Supreme Court that it "no longer wishes to pursue" 13 FIRs from the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET protests in July, invoking Article 142 over the matter.

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Also read: SC declines to intervene in CJP’s Sept 5 protest

CJP's decision to call off the march comes a day after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with the proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi by the CJP.

The top court said that it was for the Centre and Delhi government to take a call on law-and-order arrangements and stressed that all stakeholders were expected to act peacefully and within the legal framework.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that there were “no compelling circumstances” before it to presume that the proposed mobilisation would turn violent, while leaving it to the authorities to decide whether the march could be held and under what conditions.

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Deep Dive Why did the Cockroach Janta Party withdraw its September 5 march? The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) withdrew its September 5 march in response to the positive assurances given by the Government of India and pending orders from the Supreme Court. What did the Supreme Court say regarding the September 5 protest march? The Supreme Court declined to interfere with the CJP’s September 5 protest, noting that maintenance of law and order is primarily the responsibility of the government and police, and confidence was expressed that all stakeholders would act peacefully. What are the implications of the CJP's proposed protest on law and order in Delhi? The proposed protest raised concerns about law and order, prompting discussions in the Supreme Court about the responsibilities of the Centre and Delhi government in maintaining a peaceful environment, especially considering the upcoming BRICS Summit.