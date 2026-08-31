Delhi Police tells SC it ‘no longer wishes to pursue’ 13 FIRs from NEET protests in July

Delhi Police on Monday evening told the Supreme Court that it "no longer wishes to pursue" 13 FIRs from the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET protests in July, invoking Article 142 over the matter. Abhijeet Dipke's CJP had led a student protest movement from Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak, which eventually resulted in the resignation of ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)

Delhi Police stated that the Centre, on July 25, 2026, decided to move away from prosecuting the broader protest FIRs, which cover rioting, attempt to murder, and property damage, and instead decided to narrow its focus.

In its application, filed on behalf of the Union government, the police said that they would not register any further FIRs in connection with the protests between July 20 and July 25. The plea is likely to come up before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday.

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The move comes days before the proposed September 5 protest march announced by the CJP from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters, with withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters being one of the principal demands of the group.

The Supreme Court earlier on Monday declined to interfere with the proposed march, leaving the question of law-and-order arrangements to the Centre and Delhi government. The court, however, expressed confidence that all stakeholders would act peacefully and within the legal framework.