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Abhijeet Dipke says cops 'not taking calls' on protest extension: 'Won't leave until Pradhan resigns'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke says police are "not taking calls" to grant permission for the protest to continue.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 05:33 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Friday claimed that police were not answering his calls as he sought permission to extend the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 20, 2026.(PTI)

Addressing a large gathering of students and supporters at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) second protest over alleged examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks, Abhijeet Dipke urged authorities to allow demonstrators to continue their sit-in.

Follow here for live updates on CJP protests in Delhi

Dipke on protest extension

Dipke said, "I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here. They want to sit here till we get justice. (I) request Delhi Police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here."

The youth leader said channels of communication remained open, but stressed that the "only condition is that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign".

 
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