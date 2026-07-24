CJP protest LIVE: Protest goes on at Jantar Mantar, metro stations closed; Sonam Wangchuk ends fast
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police said two people were arrested for carrying weapons and nearly 200 others were detained in southeast Delhi over the last two days as they were making their way to the Jantar Mantar protest site.
CJP protest LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh....Read More
He said his decision followed prolonged negotiations and appeals from lawmakers across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Wangchuk a speedy recovery. “I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he wrote on X.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also welcomed Wangchuk's decision and called his fast an act of “extraordinary courage and sacrifice.” The protests at Jantar Mantar would still go on until education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, he said.
Metro stations closed on July 24
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said 17 metro stations will remain closed for entry and exit from 7:30 am on July 24 until further orders. The affected stations are -
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
17. Jhandewalan
The DMRC said interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.
Why are people protesting at Jantar Mantar?
The protests, led by the CJP, demand Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leaks, irregularities in the exam system and student suicides.
The CJP's demands
In their official account on X, the front listed:
1. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
2. ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.
3. No prosecution of peaceful protesters.
4. All police officials involved in committing atrocities must be prosecuted.
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- 24 Jul 2026, 06:37:51 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Jamia, DU students among 25+ detained as ‘prevention’ ahead of protest
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police detained more than 25 students and took them to Lodhi Colony police station on Thursday. Police said the students, including one from Jamia Millia Islamia and another from Delhi University, were picked up from different parts of the city while heading to the Jantar Mantar protest with posters.
According to police, preventive action was taken under the Delhi Police Act for attempting to join an unlawful assembly.
(Reported by Jignasa Sinha)
- 24 Jul 2026, 06:27:33 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police arrest 2, detain 200 headed to Jantar Mantar protest
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police said late Thursday that they had arrested two people for carrying weapons and detained around 200 others over the past two days while they were heading to the Jantar Mantar protest site in southeast Delhi.
(Reported by Paras Singh)
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