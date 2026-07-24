CJP protest LIVE: Protest goes on at Jantar Mantar, metro stations closed; Sonam Wangchuk ends fast

He said his decision followed prolonged negotiations and appeals from lawmakers across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Wangchuk a speedy recovery. “I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he wrote on X.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also welcomed Wangchuk's decision and called his fast an act of “extraordinary courage and sacrifice.” The protests at Jantar Mantar would still go on until education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, he said.

Metro stations closed on July 24

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said 17 metro stations will remain closed for entry and exit from 7:30 am on July 24 until further orders. The affected stations are -

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

17. Jhandewalan

The DMRC said interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

Why are people protesting at Jantar Mantar?

The protests, led by the CJP, demand Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leaks, irregularities in the exam system and student suicides.

The CJP's demands

In their official account on X, the front listed:

1. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

2. ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

3. No prosecution of peaceful protesters.

4. All police officials involved in committing atrocities must be prosecuted.