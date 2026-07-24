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CJP protest LIVE: Protest goes on at Jantar Mantar, metro stations closed; Sonam Wangchuk ends fast

By Anita Goswami
Jul 24, 2026, 06:38:08 IST

CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police said two people were arrested for carrying weapons and nearly 200 others were detained in southeast Delhi over the last two days as they were making their way to the Jantar Mantar protest site.

CJP PROTEST LIVE: Heavy police force deployed as protesters in large numbers continue their protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
CJP PROTEST LIVE: Heavy police force deployed as protesters in large numbers continue their protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

CJP protest LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh....Read More

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 06:37:51 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Jamia, DU students among 25+ detained as ‘prevention’ ahead of protest

    CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police detained more than 25 students and took them to Lodhi Colony police station on Thursday. Police said the students, including one from Jamia Millia Islamia and another from Delhi University, were picked up from different parts of the city while heading to the Jantar Mantar protest with posters.

    According to police, preventive action was taken under the Delhi Police Act for attempting to join an unlawful assembly.

    (Reported by Jignasa Sinha)

  • 24 Jul 2026, 06:27:33 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police arrest 2, detain 200 headed to Jantar Mantar protest

    CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police said late Thursday that they had arrested two people for carrying weapons and detained around 200 others over the past two days while they were heading to the Jantar Mantar protest site in southeast Delhi.

    (Reported by Paras Singh)

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