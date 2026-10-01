CJP's Mumbai protest tomorrow: Besides CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, what are their other demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest in Mumbai on October 2, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP announced the protest after a report emerged about alleged differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI).

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, centre, has warned that if they are denied the right to protest at Shivaji park in Mumbai, they will start 'Jail Bharo Andolan'. (PTI)

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The opposition has come down heavily on CEC Gyanesh Kumar following the report, with calls for his resignation growing louder. The CJP has also demanded that Kumar step down.

Also Read | 'Istifa Janata Party': Union minister Athawale targets CJP over demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

On September 25, Abhijeet Dipke, along with other CJP members, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, held a press conference and put forward three demands.

What are CJP's three demands?

1. Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

2. Freeze the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restore the January 2025 voter list.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Repeal the 2023 law and reform the Election Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Repeal the 2023 law and reform the Election Commission. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP has alleged that the ECI has not been functioning in the interest of the country under Gyanesh Kumar, following reports of differences within the poll panel and allegations concerning the functioning of the commission. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of an internal breakdown and said its decisions, including those related to the SIR, had the approval of all three commissioners.

Also Read | ‘No calls please’: Abhijeet Dipke jokes amid birthday messages, Ashutosh Ranka wishes him

No police permission for protest

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Mumbai Police has denied permission to the CJP to hold its October 2 protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The CJP, however, has said it will proceed with the demonstration despite the lack of permission.

Mumbai Police said it was “not empowered to grant permission” for gatherings at Shivaji Park in accordance with a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police have also cited rules governing gatherings, traffic and noise concerns.

Dipke alleged that the denial was an attempt to suppress citizens' voices. He also said on X that if the CJP was denied the right to protest, the party would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan”.

“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens' voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti,” Dipke said on X.

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