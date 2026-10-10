Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders detained minutes after ‘Dilli Chalo’ message | Video

AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday after he stepped out to protest over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) row. Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, was detained minutes after posting a “Challo Dilli” message on X, urging people to join the protest. Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police on Friday. Track latest updates from Delhi protest here Speaking to reporters before he was detained, Kejriwal criticised the security measures in the national capital, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of creating an atmosphere of “tana shahi” (authoritarian rule). He also alleged that the government was trying to suppress questions over electoral irregularities.

Deep Dive Why was Arvind Kejriwal detained in Delhi? What was the planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about? What security measures were imposed in Delhi ahead of the protest?

“Across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created a state of ‘tana shahi’. There are police and paramilitary forces everywhere, and people are not being allowed to leave their homes. I will step out of my house now, and you will see police personnel everywhere. People are being stopped and detained on the roads, and no one is being allowed to go anywhere,” Kejriwal said. Also Read | ‘Undeclared Emer-genZ’: Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi clampdown on Jantar Mantar protest day He alleged that the security measures were linked to allegations of electoral malpractice, claiming that the Prime Minister had been “caught red-handed” and was trying to suppress the issue.