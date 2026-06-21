CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke leads Day 2 protest; alleges restrooms' water supply cut off

CJP Protest in Delhi Live: The Cockroach Janta Party launched its ‘indefinite sit-in’ at Jantar Mantar, and on Sunday, the protest continues as the outfit calls for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. ...Read More

The protest returned to Delhi on Saturday after the CJP held protests across various Indian cities, calling for action against the recent exam irregularities and the resignation of Pradhan. Despite police orders to vacate the site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters remained at Jantar Mantar and will continue the protest on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday's protest, Dipke also alleged that the water supply for protestors at the public restroom had been cut off by Delhi police and security personnel as part of a bid to vacate the site.

CJP appeals to NEET students

Ahead of the NEET re-exam today, CJP's Dipke wished all candidates appearing for the competitive exam today and urged them to join the protest after the exam ends.

The NEET UG re-test will be held at 5,424 centres across India for around 22 lakh aspirants. The re-examination comes after the first exam, held on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak.