...
...
Live

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke leads Day 2 protest; alleges restrooms' water supply cut off

By Danita Yadav
Jun 21, 2026 10:10:43 am IST

CJP Protest in Delhi Live: Despite police orders to vacate the site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters remained at Jantar Mantar and will continue the protest on Sunday.

Advertisement
Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), bangs a plate with a spoon during a sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, India(REUTERS)

CJP Protest in Delhi Live: The Cockroach Janta Party launched its ‘indefinite sit-in’ at Jantar Mantar, and on Sunday, the protest continues as the outfit calls for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 10:10:42 am

    CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke urges authorities to not cut water supply of rest rooms at protest site

    CJP Protest LIVE: In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke requested authorities “not to cut off the water supply to the restrooms at the Jantar Mantar protest site.”

    “Since last night there’s no water supply at the public restrooms,” he said.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:51:13 am

    CJP Protest LIVE: NEET UG re-exam today across India | In other news

    CJP Protest LIVE: In other news, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the NEET UG re-examination today - June 21, Sunday. Around 22 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the medical entrance exam for a second time, after the first attempt was cancelled due to a paper leak.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:38:22 am

    CJP Protest LIVE: 'Best and luck and join us' - Dipke's appeal to NEET students

    CJP Protest LIVE: Ahead of the NEET UG re-exam today, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wished candidates appearing for the paper today good luck. In a message posted on social media platform X, the CJP founder further appealed NEET aspirants to join the protest after 5pm.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:03:32 am

    CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke requests police to not stop people

    CJP Protest LIVE: Ahead of the second-day of protest at Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke requested the police and security personnel on site to not stop people from coming in.

    “I request the police to not stop people from coming at Jantar Mantar. We are not doing anything wrong, we are just seeking justice for the students who committed suicide,” he wrote in a post on X.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:37:58 am

    CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke to lead protest for second-consecutive day

    CJP Protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently at Jantar Mantar, is set to lead the protest for a second-consecutive day today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke leads Day 2 protest; alleges restrooms' water supply cut off
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.