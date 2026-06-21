CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke leads Day 2 protest; alleges restrooms' water supply cut off
CJP Protest in Delhi Live: Despite police orders to vacate the site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters remained at Jantar Mantar and will continue the protest on Sunday.
CJP Protest in Delhi Live: The Cockroach Janta Party launched its ‘indefinite sit-in’ at Jantar Mantar, and on Sunday, the protest continues as the outfit calls for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. ...Read More
The protest returned to Delhi on Saturday after the CJP held protests across various Indian cities, calling for action against the recent exam irregularities and the resignation of Pradhan. Despite police orders to vacate the site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters remained at Jantar Mantar and will continue the protest on Sunday.
Ahead of Sunday's protest, Dipke also alleged that the water supply for protestors at the public restroom had been cut off by Delhi police and security personnel as part of a bid to vacate the site.
CJP appeals to NEET students
Ahead of the NEET re-exam today, CJP's Dipke wished all candidates appearing for the competitive exam today and urged them to join the protest after the exam ends.
The NEET UG re-test will be held at 5,424 centres across India for around 22 lakh aspirants. The re-examination comes after the first exam, held on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 10:10:42 am
CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke urges authorities to not cut water supply of rest rooms at protest site
CJP Protest LIVE: In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke requested authorities “not to cut off the water supply to the restrooms at the Jantar Mantar protest site.”
“Since last night there’s no water supply at the public restrooms,” he said.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:51:13 am
CJP Protest LIVE: NEET UG re-exam today across India | In other news
CJP Protest LIVE: In other news, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the NEET UG re-examination today - June 21, Sunday. Around 22 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the medical entrance exam for a second time, after the first attempt was cancelled due to a paper leak.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:38:22 am
CJP Protest LIVE: 'Best and luck and join us' - Dipke's appeal to NEET students
CJP Protest LIVE: Ahead of the NEET UG re-exam today, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wished candidates appearing for the paper today good luck. In a message posted on social media platform X, the CJP founder further appealed NEET aspirants to join the protest after 5pm.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:03:32 am
CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke requests police to not stop people
CJP Protest LIVE: Ahead of the second-day of protest at Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke requested the police and security personnel on site to not stop people from coming in.
“I request the police to not stop people from coming at Jantar Mantar. We are not doing anything wrong, we are just seeking justice for the students who committed suicide,” he wrote in a post on X.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:37:58 am
CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke to lead protest for second-consecutive day
CJP Protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently at Jantar Mantar, is set to lead the protest for a second-consecutive day today.