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CJP protest LIVE: Heavy barricading across Delhi; Congress units across India protest after Rahul, Priyanka detained

By Arya Mishra
Jul 22, 2026 07:47 am IST

CJP protest LIVE: A total of six FIRs have been filed so far over the alleged violence and vandalism during the protest march held by the CJP on Monday, at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations,

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CJP protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

CJP protest LIVE: Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET. A total of six FIRs have been filed so far over the alleged violence and vandalism during the protest march held by the CJP on Monday, at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, with police likely to probe a "larger and criminal conspiracy" behind the matter, PTI news agency reported. Protesters continue to camp at the Jantar Mantar, having returned on Monday evening after the police dismantled the stage and cleared the area. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2026 07:47 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Heavy barricading across Delhi

    CJP protest LIVE: Security remains tight and barricades installed in several parts of Delhi, including on several roads near Parliament House.

  • Jul 22, 2026 07:37 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: SP workers protest detention of Akhilesh Yadav

    CJP protest LIVE: Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday evening staged a protest against the Central government to condemn the alleged police lathi-charge on students in New Delhi and the subsequent detention of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey said the party leaders had a “right to sit on a dharna, to hold protests” in a democracy. “There is no need for excessive interference by the government in this. We take to the streets to make our point... This is a part of the democratic process. Unfortunately, this government does not believe in democracy and wants to eliminate democratic processes...” he told ANI news agency.

  • Jul 22, 2026 07:36 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: What did union education minister Pradhan say in his first reaction to the protests

    CJP protest LIVE: In his first reaction, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the students “deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign”. He accused Congress and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi of “exploiting students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.”

    “Even after Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines,” Pradhan said in a post on X.

    He added that the government “remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House”, adding that it owes the students “more than outrage.” “We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering,” he said.

  • Jul 22, 2026 07:05 am IST

    CJP protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba ‘will be removed’

    CJP protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson and legal journalist Sourav Das said in an X post that Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP of North-East Delhi, “will be removed” for “assaulting and molesting women.”

    “This goon that assaulted women and molested them will be removed. Mark my words,” Das wrote on X, sharing a video of Lamba's interview with news agency IANS.

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