CJP protest LIVE: Heavy barricading across Delhi; Congress units across India protest after Rahul, Priyanka detained

CJP protest LIVE: Heavy barricading continues at various areas in Delhi, including Parliament House and Rafi Marg, even as the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET. A total of six FIRs have been filed so far over the alleged violence and vandalism during the protest march held by the CJP on Monday, at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, with police likely to probe a "larger and criminal conspiracy" behind the matter, PTI news agency reported. Protesters continue to camp at the Jantar Mantar, having returned on Monday evening after the police dismantled the stage and cleared the area. ...Read More

Meanwhile, Congress units across the country, including in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam, staged a protest over the police lathi-charge on students and the detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Raul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders staged a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also detained for the dharna outside PM Narendra Modi's residence.

Following the orders of the Delhi high court, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to the Medanta Hospital, even as he continued his indefinite fast. Minister of state for for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, and union minister for health Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday night visited the Gurugram hospital to enquire about the health of the activist, ANI news agency reported citing sources.

Several protesters detained, injured after police action in ‘Chalo Sansad’ march

At least 70 protesters were detained during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday. Following this the CJP, Aam Aadmi Party and others assured free legal aid to the student protesters who were detained.

Tens of thousands of protesters joined the call for the march to Parliament. The Delhi Police had not given the nod for the march and Section 163 of the BNSS was imposed. Despite barricades on key roads, metro station closures and suspension of mobile internet, protesters converged on Jantar Mantar before moving towards Parliament.

By afternoon, areas including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, India Gate and Ashoka Road had turned into confrontation zones as police used batons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, HT reported earlier. Several protesters were injured and admitted to Lady Hardinge and RML Hospitals, with one woman receiving treatment in the ICU of the latter medical facility.

The Delhi Police said 118 personnel were injured during the march, and claimed that protesters had displayed “unruly” and violent behaviour by attacking personnel with stones and other objects while violating prohibitory orders despite repeated warnings.

Dharmendra Pradhan reacts to Cong protest

Union education minister Pradhan lashed out at the protest staged by the Congress outside PM's residence, claiming that the party was “exploiting students as political tools to manufacture disruption” during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

“Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence , causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols,” Pradhan said in a post on X. He alleged that Congress “political spectacle over democratic debate” despite the government being ready for a discussion. “For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened,” Pradhan said.

The union minister said the government “remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House”. He added that the students deserve “far better than being treated as props in a political campaign.”