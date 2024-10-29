Clash breaks out between police, lawyers at Ghaziabad court | Video

Clash broke out at the Ghaziabad District Court after lawyers and a judge engaged in an argument over a case involving a Bar Association member. A clash broke out at the Ghaziabad District Court over a case involving a Bar Association member.(X-@aviralsingh15)

As tensions escalated, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several lawyers.

Videos of the clash between police and lawyers have emerged on social media, showing police using lathi-charge to remove the lawyers from the court premises. HT cannot independently verify this video.

During the brawl, chairs were also thrown in the courtroom. The argument erupted with the district judge, leading a large group of lawyers to gather around the judge's chamber. The judge then alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and began to remove the lawyers, India Today reported.

Angry about the lathi charge, visuals showed that the lawyers protested and damaged the police post at the court complex. They also raised slogans against the judge.

After the incident, all the judges stopped working in the court and the Bar Association called for a meeting.

A photo shared on social media showed a lawyer with a head injury.

In July 2023, a clash between two groups of lawyers caused chaos at Delhi's Tis Hazari court complex. Videos quickly surfaced showing some lawyers firing what looked like country-made pistols, with at least five to six rounds being shot, causing people to panic and run for cover.

However, no injuries were reported. The incident highlighted security concerns, as lawyers had managed to bring firearms into the court complex.

On November 5, 2019, a rare scene unfolded in the national capital as police officers surrounded their headquarters. Thousands of police personnel, accompanied by their families, ignored appeals for calm from their superiors and engaged in a prolonged protest, chanting slogans and obstructing traffic.

The unrest was triggered by two consecutive violent clashes with lawyers in Delhi.