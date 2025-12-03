Clash over Chhattisgarh’s SECL mine expansion leaves villagers, police injured

Raipur: Several people, including police personnel, were injured on Wednesday during a clash between villagers protesting the expansion of a South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) coal mine and security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, police said. Surguja additional collector Sunil Nayak said that officials tried to persuade the villagers that the acquisition process had been completed and that SECL was authorised to carry out operations. (Representative photo)

Residents of Parsodi Kala were opposing the Amera extension of the coal project, though the land acquisition process was completed in 2016, Surguja additional collector Sunil Nayak said.

“Administrative officials and police teams reached the spot after being alerted,” he said.

Nayak said that while some villagers had accepted compensation at the time of land acquisition, many others refused and continued to oppose mining activity.

Leelavati, one of the protestors from Parsodi Kala, said, “We love the soil of our village and we will not give it up. SECL will take the coal, but what will happen to us? Our ancestors survived on this land, and now it is our turn. Should my son and grandson be left to beg? Our entire land is being taken. We won’t give it to the company or the administration.”

Nayak said that officials tried to persuade the villagers that the acquisition process had been completed long ago and that SECL was authorised to carry out operations. “If they want to raise their concerns, there are legal avenues available through which appropriate action can be sought,” he said.

However, the protest turned violent soon after, with villagers pelting stones at police personnel. Injured policemen were taken to the primary health centre and the district hospital, Nayak said.

Videos showing protestors entering the Amera coal mine premises and confronting security personnel, prompting police to use lathi-charge to control the situation, were shared on social media.

Additional forces have been deployed as the area remains tense.

“Efforts are underway to calm the situation and villagers are being urged not to obstruct mining operations,” a police officer said.