Clashes erupt in Mumbai's Mira Road over alleged goat sacrifice ahead of Eid al-Adha, FIR filed

Clashes broke out in Mumbai's Mira Road over an alleged plan to sacrifice goats ahead of Eid al-Adha festivities. As per visuals shared by the news agency ANI, a protest was held outside an apartment complex in Poonam Cluster 1 against goats being kept on the premises.

On Monday night, a scuffle broke out between the two groups over the alleged illegal presence of goats in the society. (Representational/Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to ANI, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Coordinator Harsh Singh alleged that around 40 to 50 goats were brought inside the premises. The VHP coordinator added that the goats' presence causes many difficulties, including breathing problems, for senior citizens.

Also Read | Bakri Eid 2026: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra warns against illegal sacrifice and public slaughter

"BMC did not even allow them to do this. The goats were brought here illegally," Singh said, further alleging that he was also attacked by a Muslim person with a knife and injured his hand.

"We went to the Police Station, and an FIR was registered. The section of attempt to murder was not included in the FIR. Our primary demand is that Section 307 (attempt to murder) be registered against the accused," the VHP coordinator added further.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Tensions flare over goat shed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tensions flare over goat shed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Monday night, a scuffle broke out between the two groups over the alleged illegal presence of goats in the society. As per ABP news, after several complaints were filed by Hindu residents, the municipal corporation took down the shed made for the goats on Tuesday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday night, a scuffle broke out between the two groups over the alleged illegal presence of goats in the society. As per ABP news, after several complaints were filed by Hindu residents, the municipal corporation took down the shed made for the goats on Tuesday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, tensions between the two groups flared again after members of the Muslim community began to rebuild the shed. This promoted protests in and outside the society.

Heavy police presence was also reported at the site, with officials working to disperse the crowd and tensions. Following the clash on Tuesday, the goats were removed from the society complex.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON