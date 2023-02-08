Clashes erupt in parts of Kerala as Cong protests 2 cess on fuel

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday intensified its agitation against the state government’s proposal to introduce ₹2 cess on petroleum products and clashed with the police at several places across the state.

Police fired water cannons and tear gas shells in Ernakulam after workers tried to break the cordon and enter the district collectorate. Many workers and policemen were injured in the melee. In Kottayam district, Congress president Nattakom Suresh sustained injuries after a clash with police. Later, the district unit president alleged that the police pelted stones and attacked him without any provocation. Similar protests were reported from Thirssur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Four legislators of the United Democratic Front — Congress MLAs Mathew Kuzalnadan, C R Mahesh, Shafi Parambhil and Muslim League MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram — are on an indefinite fast outside the assembly since Saturday. “It is the worst-ever budget in the history of the state. The ruling CPI(M) always talk against cess and tax burden, but it imposed a big burden on people. People are forced to pay for the poor finance management of the government,” said Shafi Parambhil, also Youth Congress state president.

Presenting the state budget on Friday, finance minister K N Balagopal proposed a cess on petrol and diesel to collect additional revenue for welfare pension. The announcement triggered strong reactions from several parties. A section of the ruling CPI(M), too, expressed serious reservations on putting extra burden on people who are yet to come out the ill-effects of pandemic.

While there is speculation that the government may reduce the cess to ₹1 to cool frayed tempers, Balagopal has reiterated that the cess is inevitable against the backdrop of the Centre’s policies and ceiling on borrowing.

“We have to find additional revenue in view of the Centre’s wrong policies. Cess was introduced to continue welfare pensions for the poor and needy,” he said.

Cash-strapped state had proposed cess on fuel, new vehicles, liquor and hiked power and water charges and government fees across the board to attract much-needed revenue putting extra burden on common man. The ruling CPI(M) maintained that the hike was inevitable to continue social security measures. The Finance Minister will reply to budget discussions on Wednesday.