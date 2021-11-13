Amravati clashes: Wrong to protest against incident which never happened in Tripura, says Fadnavis

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the clashes which erupted during protests in Amravati since Friday are unfortunate, adding it seemed like a well-planned conspiracy. Fadnavis urged all people of Amravati to maintain peace and not engage in violence.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Fadnavis, senior BJP leader and the former chief minister of Maharashtra said that communal violence in Tripura never occurred and it was wrong to organise rallies in Maharashtra.

“The Tripura government and local police have clarified that no religious place of a minority community was burned down. They have issued pictures of the same as well. I appeal to both the communities to observe restraint,” Fadnavis said in Mumbai, adding that shops of the Hindu community were also attacked during the protests in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also targeted the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra by saying that some of its ministers were giving provocative statements.

On Saturday, a mob hurled stones and damaged shops at various places in Amravati during a bandh called by the BJP, prompting the police to resort to lathi charging.

The Amravati Police imposed a curfew in the city, which will remain in force till further orders, after the fresh violence. People will not be allowed to step outdoors except for medical emergencies.

The Kotwali Police have registered at least 20 first information reports or FIRs in connection with stone-pelting during rallies held on Friday in protest against the Tripura communal violence in Maharashtra and 20 people have been arrested.

On Friday, rallies in Amravati were held by Muslim organisations against the communal violence which broke out in Tripura's Panisagar town on October 26.

More than 8,000 people gathered outside the Amravati district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community be stopped.

As they were leaving the office, stones were pelted at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station.

Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported in Malegaon and Nanded during the rallies taken out by Muslim organisations on Friday.