Class 10 girl dies after fall from third floor of school building in Karnataka

A Class 10 girl has died after falling from the third floor of a government school building during morning assembly in Bidar district, police said on Thursday, adding that they suspect it is a case of suicide. Police said a case has been registered at the Bemalakheda police station and an investigation is underway. (PTI file photo for representation)

According to police, the student fell from the building at the Government Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bhemalkhed village of Chitaguppa taluk while other students were gathered for the morning prayer on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Savita Priyanka said, “The student suffered severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to Bidar for advanced medical care but she later died during treatment.”

The girl’s father alleged in the complaint that she had been facing repeated harassment from a classmate and has sought action against him, police said.

