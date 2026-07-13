Class 11 student dies after falling from 10th floor of a Bhubaneswar apt: Cop

A Class 11 student allegedly was found dead after he allegedly fell from 10th floor of a residential apartment in Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said.

Forensics team also reached the apartment complex and collected evidence. (Representative Image/iStock)

The boy went to the apartment to meet his female classmate when she was alone at home around 10.30am. Police suspect that the boy may have accidentally fallen from a service duct while trying to hide from the mother of his classmate.

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According to Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena, the girl’s mother returned home in the afternoon, triggering panic.

“The boy allegedly hid in the bathroom and is suspected to have later entered the service duct adjacent to it in an attempt to avoid being seen. During the investigation, police recovered the boy’s bag hanging near the service duct on the 9th floor. The boy’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside the apartment complex, strengthening the suspicion that he may have accidentally slipped and fallen from the area,” Meena said.

“It appears to be an unfortunate incident involving adolescents, where panic may have led to the accidental fall. However, all aspects of the case are being examined,” he added.

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Forensics team also reached the apartment complex and collected evidence.

The exact age of the deceased is yet to be officially confirmed, though preliminary information suggests that he was a minor, DCP said.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered, and medico-legal procedures are underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the teenager’s death.