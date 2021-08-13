Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Class 12 student petitions SC, demands resumption of physical classes in schools
Class 12 student petitions SC, demands resumption of physical classes in schools

The petition comes at a time when several states have at least partially decided to reopen schools. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will be opening all classes beginning next week while some states such as Punjab, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh have already opened schools.
By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A Class 12 student has approached the Supreme Court demanding resumption of physical classes in schools claiming that deprivation of regular schooling was affecting the psyche of the student community leading to depression and social reclusiveness.

The student, Amar Prem Prakash, a resident of Delhi, said that on account of the present situation where some states had decided to reopen while many remain indecisive, the student community at large is in a dilemma and a state of confusion with a severe sense of “deprivation and discrimination” as most public places and gatherings are being permitted by state governments since July this year.

The petition was filed on Friday and is yet to come up for hearing before the Court.

Tired of the protracted and sustained online school teaching, the petition filed through advocate Ravi Prakash Mehrotra said, “The relentless and never-ending deprivation of regular schooling and teaching in the congenial and academic environment of a student’s educational institution is leaving an indelible mark on the psyche of the student community and taking a heavy toll on their wellness and psychological mental framework, leading at times to depression and social reclusiveness.”

The petition echoed the sentiments of the student community as a whole, particularly the underprivileged and voiceless children, many of whom were unable to join virtual classes due to economic crisis prevailing in their homes.

Requesting the Court to step in considering the plight faced by the students at large and those who are unable to attend virtual classes for financial reasons, the petitioner said, “A holistic and considered decision in regard to reopening of schools will not only end the uncertainty and speculation in this regard but also assuage the sentiments of the student community, in addressing their concerns and feelings in regard to the most important area off their growing up and formative years in life.”

The petition comes at a time when several states have at least partially decided to reopen schools. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will be opening all classes beginning next week while some states such as Punjab, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh have already opened schools. About 11 states and union territories have allowed senior and higher secondary classes to function while Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and Rajasthan have not taken a decision to reopen schools.

